Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming will not return to a statewide mask order or require COVID-19 vaccines despite a resurgence of the virus, Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday.

“The issue is not masks, the issue is COVID,” Gordon, a Republican, said in a news conference. “Here’s the thing: We already know what to do. We’ve been through this before.”

Gordon imposed a statewide mask mandate in December and lifted it in March. Even so, mandates can cause some people to resist wearing masks, he said.

“We know that there's value to masks and we recommend those masks. We also know people have very strong concerns about masks,” Gordon said.

Gordon said he also didn’t expect any shutdowns like the public health orders that forced many Wyoming businesses and public places to close or limit occupancy through much of 2020 and into 2021.

Gordon made the remarks as COVID-19 infections, because of the delta variant circulating worldwide, were back to levels unseen in Wyoming since January, though still roughly four times less than at the pandemic's worst last November.