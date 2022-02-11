 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wyoming lawmaker proposes bill to name Donald Trump highway

  • Updated
  • 0

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had office and apartment buildings, casinos, golf courses, an airline, steaks and even water named after him.

Now a conservative lawmaker in Wyoming is proposing changing the name of a 10.6-mile (17-kiolometer) stretch of highway that bypasses the city of Casper to President Donald J. Trump Highway.

Republican Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper is the lead sponsor of the bill to rename Wyoming Highway 258, which is also called Wyoming Boulevard.

Wyoming voters overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, with nearly 70% of the Wyoming votes cast for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Gray's bill would appropriate $2,800 to install signs with the new name. Under the proposed legislation, the state Department of Transportation could accept and spend donations made to the agency to help pay for the signs, offsetting the state's costs.

The Wyoming Legislature's budget session begins on Monday. Because the highway renaming bill is not a budget bill, it must receive a two-thirds vote of all lawmakers to be considered.

People are also reading…

Wyoming's lone member of the U.S. House, Republican Rep. Liz Chaney, has faced backlash from Trump over her vote to impeach him and her service as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump is supporting the campaign of her challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman.

Oklahoma named a 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of road in the state's panhandle the President Donald J. Trump Highway. That bill was signed into law in May 2021.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Russia may invade Ukraine in days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News