Wyoming lawmakers adjourn with $300M K-12 deficit unresolved

The K-12 shortfall has been exacerbated by a coronavirus-related downturn in fossil-fuel markets that is straining Wyoming's economy and state revenue.

Lawmakers last week agreed to a supplemental budget with $430 million in cuts, an unusually big revision for a general session. Legislators write the state’s two-year budget in even-numbered years and focus mainly on non-budget matters in odd-numbered years.

Last year, state agency cuts imposed by Gordon, a Republican, slashed 10% from the $3.3 billion, two-year budget he signed just months earlier. The cuts in this year's supplemental budget bring the overall budget well below $3 billion.

Now, with no agreement on the separate but equally dire education deficit, Wyoming will keep burning through state savings to keep its school districts funded.

A proposal to cut education spending by $80 million over three years while imposing a conditional sales tax if needed made it through the House but the Senate balked, stripping the tax and changing how districts could spend on teacher salaries.