Wyoming lawmakers again oppose Trump-backed election changes

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have again decided not to move forward with major election changes supported by former President Donald Trump.

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted to indefinitely set aside a bill that would establish runoff elections, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Proponents of the change point out that some candidates, especially Republicans in the GOP-dominated state, win crowded primaries with less than a majority of the vote. Trump expressed support for the change last summer and weeks later endorsed a primary rival for Liz Cheney.

Trump opposes Cheney, Wyoming’s lone congresswoman and a fellow Republican, for voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. At least three Republicans including Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney, are running against Cheney.

Thursday’s committee vote makes it less likely a runoff election proposal will advance in this winter’s legislative session devoted primarily to the state budget. Matters unrelated to the budget will require a two-thirds vote to be introduced.

Last winter, Donald Trump Jr. called for runoff elections in Wyoming. The Wyoming Senate voted 15-14 against a runoff election bill in March. Opponents included county clerks who said they wouldn’t have enough time before the 2022 primaries to make the changes.

