Wyoming lawmakers again vote to reject Medicaid expansion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have once again voted against expanding the federal Medicaid health insurance program to cover more people in the state.

The all-Republican Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to kill a Medicaid expansion bill that narrowly passed the House last week. Wyoming is among a dozen states that have not yet expanded Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

A new federal incentive and the 32-28 House vote to send the bill to the Senate raised supporters' hopes that Wyoming would change course after a decade of rejecting Medicaid expansion.

Concerns about long-term costs to the state and the growing U.S. national debt prevailed, however.

“Where are we going to get the money to fund this program? Even in this state, we’re asking people to cut back over and over and over. Now we’re saying let’s jump on this program where the federal government is promising all this money for two years,” said Sen. Lynn Hutchings, a Republican from Cheyenne who was among the committee members voting against the bill.

“We’re not just trying to run into it — we’re sprinting into debt,” Hutchings added.