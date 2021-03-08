Wyoming lawmakers eye cuts as way to reduce budget deficit

However, the state still has to address a multimillion-dollar shortfall in funding for K-12 public education.

Lawmakers have introduced some legislation intended to impose minor tax or fee increases, but none have made it to the House or Senate floors and others have yet to be heard.

Senate leaders said revenue bills should remain on the sideline because they are a premature fix in replenishing the state's general fund.

“There is no way in the state of Wyoming with 500,000 people that you could raise enough revenue,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, a Republican, told the Star-Tribune on Friday. “We’re not going to have another stream like coal. It needs to come from a foundation of cuts.”

Republican Senate Vice President Larry Hicks concurred, saying the government needed to identify its “threshold” and resize before new revenue sources could be adopted.

“We’re going to resize government and find out where the floor is,” Hicks said. “Once we figure out where the floor is, if we lack the revenue stream, and people want something above that, that’s when we’ll have a very serious conversation about taxes.”

