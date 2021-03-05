Wyoming lawmakers kill renewable energy tax increase bills

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Lawmakers in Wyoming have voted down two bills intended to increase the tax burden on companies generating electricity from solar or wind energy, which already pay property, sales and use taxes.

The House Revenue Committee on Thursday voted to not advance a pair of renewable energy tax bills to the full House, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The first bill would have levied a $1 tax on each megawatt hour of electricity produced from larger solar energy facilities, similar to a tax currently enacted on wind energy facilities.

“I just feel like it’s an equity issue,” said Republican state Rep. Albert Sommers, who sponsored the bill. “Because I do think we are missing out in the state of Wyoming in getting revenue generated from those nontraditional (energy sources). I think it is important that these industries pitch in.”