Wyoming lawmakers to consider changes to statewide elections

One of the bills would implement a ranked-choice voting system, which requires voters to rank their candidates in order of preference, though voters are not required to rank more than one. Maine is currently the only state that uses this system statewide.

The other bill would implement an open primary where the top two voted candidates move to the general election regardless of party. Neither candidate would need a majority. Currently, Washington, California and Alaska use this method.

The committee voted to pursue these approaches because the ranked-choice and open primary systems do not require runoff elections, which happen if no one candidate gets a certain share of the vote. But not everyone agreed with the proposals.

Republican state Rep. Chip Neiman was pushing lawmakers to sign a pledge to support some sort of election reform because “Wyoming has struggled with primary election integrity,” he told lawmakers, sparking backlash. Some said his claims lacked understanding for how complex the situation was.

Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz, who serves in Neiman’s district, told lawmakers that Wyoming’s elections system is already secure.

“We have worked our tails off to make sure that you have good elections, and we have not heard one single, solitary, substantiated complaint that we have done something wrong,” Fritz said. “So until we hear that, I think the legislative body really needs to consider what laws you pass to correct something that isn’t wrong.”

