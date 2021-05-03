Wyoming projects new state budget will be built without cuts

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A state official in Wyoming has said that the 2022-2023 state budget will be developed without cuts thanks to improved revenue projections made public last week.

Michael Pearlman, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Mark Gordon's office, said Friday that there will be zero reductions to the general fund and the budget reserve account, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The announcement came on the heels of a string of budget cuts in the past year that stemmed from the pandemic and a downturn in the energy industry.

State officials determined there would be no cuts after a report by the state's Consensus Revenue Estimating Group released in January was informally updated to show the state has more money than previously projected. The group is tasked with developing projections each year for the state's main source of income.