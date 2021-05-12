 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits
0 comments
AP

Wyoming to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The governor of Wyoming has announced that the state will end its participation in federal supplemental benefits intended to address high unemployment across the U.S. caused by the pandemic.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday the decision will end the weekly $300 payments starting June 19 and no longer expand eligibility to people who previously could not collect benefits, such as self-employed residents, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported last month that the unemployment rate in the state was 5.3% in March — below the national 6% rate.

“Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go,” Gordon said. “I recognize the challenges facing Wyoming employers, and I believe it’s critical for us to do what we can to encourage more hiring.”

South Carolina, Montana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, North Dakota and Idaho have made similar decisions.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News