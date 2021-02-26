Wyoming to lift virus safety restrictions on salons, barbers

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions on personal care businesses for the first time since the public health orders were introduced early last year.

The Republican governor said Thursday that the changes will go into effect on Monday for hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo and massage parlors and other cosmetology businesses, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Those establishments will no longer have to monitor their customers for symptoms, maintain a record of customers for contact tracing purposes or restrict the number of customers allowed in the facility at one time. However, remaining orders must still be followed, including a statewide mask mandate that went into effect in early December.

Restrictions on businesses have been gradually loosened, but this marks the first time a public health order will be eliminated from the state's roster of mandates during the pandemic.

Gordon anticipates more restrictions will be lifted if the state’s number of COVID-19 cases remains low.