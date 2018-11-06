CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Voters in Wyoming decide Tuesday if they want to continue Republican dominance of state politics or defy party registration to elect Democrats to some of the state's highest political positions.
Former House Minority Leader Mary Throne faces Republican State Treasurer Mark Gordon in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Matt Mead, who is term-limited.
Democrat Gary Trauner is seeking to deny Republican Sen. John Barrasso a second full term. Laramie environmental consultant Greg Hunter is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as she seeks a second term.
Voter registration figures show especially tough odds for Democrats this year. Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats by well over 4-1 in the state..
Widespread support for low-tax, reduced-regulation and fossil-fuel-friendly policies has left Democrats with little room to make a case for significant change.
By many measures, times have been tough since 2014, when oil drilling all but ground to a halt and markets for natural gas and coal were weak. Wyoming is among the top states state for drilling and mining fossil fuels.
But unemployment remains low and a recent state revenue report predicts better times in the months ahead.
An energy industry attorney from Cheyenne, Throne is the Democrats' most experienced candidate for governor since Democrat Dave Freudenthal won a second term 12 years ago.
The state should re-examine its tax structure and diversify its economy to better weather the boom-and-bust cycles of the fossil-fuel industries that supply 70 percent of state revenue, Throne argued during her campaign.
"Wyoming is facing some incredible challenges. If we keep doing things the same old way, we will not be able to survive those challenges," Throne said at a debate.
Gordon was a businessman and rancher before being appointed treasurer after the death of Joe Meyer 2012. Businesses looking to move to the state want assurances the state won't change its tax structure, Gordon said at the debate.
"There really is no need for a personal income tax and I'm against the taxes already. I think one of the most important things is how we get a fiscal situation that is sustainable and stable over time," Gordon said.
Barrasso looked to capitalize on strong support for President Donald Trump in campaigning against Trauner, Democrats' best-funded and best-organized candidate for the U.S. Senate in at least 20 years.
Things are looking up, Barrasso said in a recent debate. Trauner questioned that claim, saying wages remain stagnant for many.
Cheney's record as a freshman congresswoman includes support and sponsorship of several bills that seek to help the fossil-fuel industries. Hunter promises to advocate for universal health coverage and campaign finance reform.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
