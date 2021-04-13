Yellowstone officials work to remove invasive fish species

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Park officials in Yellowstone National Park have reported efforts to protect threatened native cutthroat trout have been progressing, but concerns remain after officials discovered another invasive fish species.

Yellowstone fisheries biologist Todd Koel said they first discovered a small cisco fish, native to the Great Lakes, two years ago, the Post Register reported.

It is unclear how the cisco arrived in the park because the park has no natural connections to the lakes, officials said.

The cisco was a 3-year-old female and Koel said tests determined it was born in the lake, meaning it has parents and probably “thousands of siblings.”

The discovery came as the park has made significant progress in suppressing invasive lake trout that were found about 25 years ago.

Officials said the presence of the lake trout affected native fish populations, the ecology of the park and animals that rely on native species for food. In 2012, lake trout numbers stopped increasing and the native cutthroat trout started rebounding.