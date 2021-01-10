Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

Objections from the Treasury Department were apparently overcome last week after certain exemptions to the sanctions allowing for aid work to continue were arranged. The extent of those exemptions was not immediately clear on Sunday.

Consideration of the designation has already prompted complaints from relief organizations that have warned the sanctions could prove catastrophic for efforts to help starving Yemeni civilians who have been caught in the conflict between the Houthis and the Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. The Saudi role in the Yemeni war has been hotly debated by U.S. lawmakers who have tried unsuccessfully to block the sales of advanced weapons that could be used in the fighting.

President Donald Trump has taken a tough line on Cuba and rolled back many of the sanctions that the Obama administration had eased or lifted as part of a broader rapprochement with the communist island. Removing Cuba from the “state sponsors of terrorism” list had been a key component of that effort and re-listing the country has been a long-term goal of Pompeo's.