AP

'Yes, I'm a Trump girl': WVa Guard member charged in riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A part-time member of the West Virginia National Guard who authorities say was wearing a sweatshirt that read “Yes, I'm a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda has been charged with participating in the January 2021 riot.

Jamie Lynn Ferguson was arrested last week in Lynchburg, Virginia, and is scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., according to a criminal complaint.

Ferguson was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the complaint said.

Ferguson is a technical sergeant and a part-time, drill status guardsman assigned to the West Virginia Air National Guard, Guard spokeswoman Maj. Holli Nelson said in a statement.

“As a matter of policy, the 130th Airlift Wing and the West Virginia National Guard do not comment on pending criminal charges,” the statement said.

A federal public defender listed for Ferguson did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment on her behalf Monday.

On Jan. 14, 2021, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations submitted an investigative report to the FBI about Ferguson’s suspected involvement at the Capitol. The report provided her photograph and biographical information along with social media posts and screenshots of a video allegedly showing her inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6.

Ferguson was on leave from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7. Her destination was listed as Washington, D.C., according to the OSI report.

On Jan. 3, 2021, the woman’s Facebook account had shared an article with a picture of a crowd in front of the Capitol with a storm cloud and Mount Rushmore above it. A caption in the woman’s post read, “I pray this is exactly what D.C. will look like on Jan. 6th. #HoldTheLine.” A comment on the post asked whether the woman was going to the Capitol and she replied, “I am,” according to a statement of facts filed by an FBI special agent.

Video footage obtained by Capitol police shows a woman with long dark hair wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the phrase “Yes, I'm a Trump Girl” in white lettering and carrying a backpack entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the statement.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Ferguson was interviewed at her home by FBI agents and provided cellphone photos and videos from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2021. One of the photos shows her physical appearance and clothing appearing to match the woman depicted in the video and news photos at the Capitol, the statement said.

Ferguson told the agents she attended a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump with her parents, who left afterward. Ferguson said she proceeded to the Capitol, believing she would be able to see Trump again, the statement said. She said she remained in the Rotunda area for about 40 minutes.

Court documents list Ferguson's birth year as 1977 but redacted her month and date. Under the conditions of her release, Ferguson was ordered to stay at the Virginia home of her parents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

