 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Young cites involvement in Afghanistan evacuation effort

  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young's office on Friday said the Alaska Republican helped evacuate from Afghanistan last month employees of an Alaska Native corporation.

Young's office in a statement said employees of Goldbelt Inc. were among those evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan.

Young spokesperson Zack Brown, in response to emailed questions from The Associated Press, said he could not share specific passenger details due to privacy issues and because visas are still being processed.

But Brown said Goldbelt worked with Young to secure the evacuation of the employees as part of a larger group. He said the plane carrying the Goldbelt employees and others left an airport in Afghanistan on Sept. 17 and landed in Qatar.

“This was a private chartered flight that worked with the State Department for all necessary clearances to depart Afghanistan,” he said in the email. There were 380 passengers on board, Brown wrote.

The AP left a message seeking comment for McHugh Pierre, president and CEO of Goldbelt.

The Taliban seized the Afghan capital in August, prompting evacuations from the country.

Pierre was quoted in the statement from Young's office saying the corporation had been supporting efforts by the U.S. State Department in Afghanistan for several years.

People are also reading…

He said Goldbelt flew home employees who were U.S. nationals when “the transition of power began to occur,” and contacted the State Department and began working on efforts to move to safety “former employees who are Afghan nationals" and their families.

"We had one plane chartered and those people are now moved to safety," Pierre said in the statement. He thanked Young and his staff for “leveraging" their experience with the State Department and the White House, which he said aided Goldbelt in the evacuation effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News