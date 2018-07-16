Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young reported raising more than $175,000 toward his re-election bid during the latest fundraising quarter.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Young ended the quarter on June 30 with just under $470,000 available.

Young, a Republican, has served in the House since 1973. One of his GOP challengers, Thomas "John" Nelson, reported raising a nominal amount.

On the Democratic side, Democrat Dimitri Shein (Shayne) reported raising nearly $130,000 between April and June. That includes a personal loan of more than $100,000. Shein ended the quarter with nearly $120,000 available.

Independent Alyse Galvin is running against Shein in the Democratic primary. Galvin and Shein have been the highest-profile candidates on that side of the race. Galvin's FEC filing wasn't immediately available.

The primary is Aug. 21.

