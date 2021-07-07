 Skip to main content
Youngest-ever WVa lawmaker back in state government
AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia delegate who became the youngest person elected to the Legislature in state history at age 18 is back in government.

State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Tuesday the appointment of Saira Blair as deputy treasurer for the office's local government division. Moore and Blair served in the House of Delegates together.

Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work on local government and constituent issues.

“When Saira was a delegate, she did a tremendous job representing the people of her district and working with them to help resolve issues with state government,” Moore said. “I know she will bring those same skills to bear in this new role.”

Blair was a senior at Hedgesville High School when she defeated incumbent Larry Kump in the May 2014 Republican primary at age 17. She received 63% of the vote in winning the November 2014 general election over a Democratic opponent.

Blair decided in 2018 not to seek a third term, opting instead to finish her college education.

