 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Youngkin ad-maker gets state contract for tourism video

  • Updated
  • 0
Youngkin Energy Plan

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after touring a Loudoun County elections facility at the County Office of Elections in Leesburg, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Youngkin called Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities.

 Cliff Owen - freelancer, FR170079 AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin faced criticism from Democrats on Wednesday after news outlets reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure contract to produce a state tourism video featuring the governor.

Richmond-based Poolhouse made the single, winning bid for the project and received a $268,600 contract to produce the “Governor's Welcome Project" ad, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Poolhouse produces ads for Republican campaigns and political action committees, as well as companies and advocacy groups. It worked on Youngkin’s winning campaign last year and continues to work with his PAC.

People are also reading…

The ad was designed for distribution and display in airports and tourism welcome centers, according to a contract obtained by the newspaper. It depicts popular tourist destinations around the state and includes a welcome and some narration by Youngkin.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation reached out May 5 to Poolhouse and another agency, offering them a chance to bid on the project, the newspaper reported. Days later, it reached out to a third agency.

Poolhouse responded with a bid May 5, according to state records the newspaper obtained through an open records request. One firm didn't respond and another said it couldn't meet the scope of work, the Times-Dispatch reported.

According to VPM News, the tourism agency initially gave Poolhouse the contract without soliciting any bids at all. The change in course came after Youngkin’s office expressed concern about the perception that the procurement process was biased, Mike McMahon, vice president of operations and finance, told the station in an email.

The tourism agency is not subject to the state’s public procurement law, which covers purchases by Virginia of goods and services and the execution of contracts using state funds.

Will Ritter, the co-founder and CEO of Poolhouse, said in a statement to the newspaper that the company was thrilled to partner with the agency “to brag on the state we love and call home.”

“We were ecstatic to win the bid and get a chance to showcase our favorite people and places in the ‘Welcome to Virginia’ campaign. We look forward to more opportunities to make top-shelf creative work for Virginia," his statement said.

Democrats raised questions about the award and criticized Youngkin, who has been crisscrossing the country in recent weeks to campaign with GOP candidates for office and is increasingly considered a future contender for national political office.

“This is government corruption at its height,” tweeted Democratic House Leader Don Scott.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said the “scheme” to use taxpayer dollars for “what is basically a presidential campaign video” raised ethical and “possible criminal” questions. She urged an investigation.

Rob Damschen, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said in a statement to The Associated Press that tourism is an important part of Virginia's economy and that the governor was excited to take part in the ad.

Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism, defended the project and its procurement in a statement to AP.

Poolhouse was selected because “they are a local, talented, Virginia-based company that has done exceptional work for other corporate clients from Anheuser-Busch to Honda to GE. They were able to commit to a quick timeline in order to deliver a product during our busy summer and fall travel seasons,” the statement said.

The ad will only be shown in Virginia, with no paid media behind it, according to the statement.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

Biden, Harris to attend Jackson's Supreme Court investiture

Biden, Harris to attend Jackson's Supreme Court investiture

The White House says President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will attend the ceremonial investiture for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The newest member of the high court is also its first Black female justice. The appearance of Biden and Harris at the invitation-only ceremony on Friday underscores the importance of Jackson’s confirmation to the Democratic president's legacy. Biden had pledged during his campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her. The Supreme Court’s new term begins Monday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News