Youngkin, McAuliffe plan to disclose some tax return details

After more than a week of public pressure, McAuliffe released summaries of three years of federal returns to reporters, withholding all information about the sources of his income and the deductions and exemptions he enjoyed, the AP reported at the time.

Cuccinelli's disclosure came at a time when he was facing increasing news media scrutiny about his stock in Star Scientific, a Virginia-based maker of nutritional supplements, and thousands of dollars in gifts he received from its chief executive officer. Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell was later convicted on federal corruption charges in connection to gifts and loans from the company’s CEO, though his conviction was eventually overturned.

In the 2017 election between Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican nominee Ed Gillespie, both men refused a request by the Richmond Times-Dispatch to disclose their income tax returns or provide a detailed summary of them, the newspaper reported.

Princess Blanding, an educator and activist making a bid for governor this year as an independent, did not respond to a question from the AP about her plans.