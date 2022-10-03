 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law

  • Updated
  • 0
Youngkin Energy Plan

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after touring a Loudoun County elections facility at the County Office of Elections in Leesburg, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Youngkin called Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities.

 Cliff Owen - freelancer, FR170079 AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities.

His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page state energy plan unveiled Monday morning before a crowd of elected officials and hard-hat-wearing workers at a power transformer manufacturing company in Lynchburg.

The energy plan, an exercise required by state law, carries no force but offers insight on policy choices Youngkin’s administration may pursue during future legislative sessions or through other means, such as executive action.

“The only way to confidently move towards a reliable, affordable and clean energy future is to go all in — all in — on innovation, and not abandon prematurely the reliable network that we currently have in place," Youngkin said at the event. "I mean, think through this: innovation in nuclear, in carbon capture, in hydrogen, along with building on our leadership in offshore wind and solar. They all should be part of the solution.”

People are also reading…

Virginia, in recent years when the state government was under full Democratic control, implemented a series of energy and environmental policy reforms intended to address the threat of climate change by reducing carbon emissions in the power and transportation sectors. The state moved toward adopting California's strict vehicle emissions standards, joined a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program and in 2020 implemented a major green energy mandate that sets out a path toward 100% renewable generation.

Youngkin has made the case that many of those reforms go too far or will put an undue burden on consumers. He is already seeking to leave the carbon cap-and-trade program and decouple Virginia from California's emissions standards. And while the plan doesn't call for a full repeal of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, it says the law should be “reevaluated” and reauthorized in the next legislative session, and every five years thereafter.

Environmental groups and some Democratic state lawmakers were broadly critical of Youngkin's agenda and vowed Monday to push back against attempts to undo the recent reforms.

“This ‘all-of-the-above’ energy plan is really just a thinly veiled attempt to obstruct our transition to a clean energy economy and roll back the climate action policies that are securing cleaner air for Virginia while creating jobs and investment in our state,” Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, said in a statement.

Town said his group would work with the Democrat-controlled Senate to block Youngkin's administration “every step of the way as they work to undermine our progress.”

The Youngkin plan calls for the expansion of nuclear energy, including the goal of deploying a small modular reactor, or SMR, in southwest Virginia within 10 years and creating a nuclear energy research hub. SMR proponents say they could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to older mega-plants, though critics point to the risks and overall high cost of nuclear power projects.

The plan also says state agencies should “expedite approval of critical infrastructure projects,” noting the administration's support for the in-progress Mountain Valley and other natural gas pipelines.

The plan does not explicitly mention climate change, an issue Youngkin largely avoided on the campaign trail last year.

“I think that climate change is a threat,” Youngkin, who is increasingly viewed as a possible contender for national political office, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the plan's rollout. “I believe we are seeing climate change.”

He said the clean energy goals of the previous plan, crafted under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, were laudable but overly rigid.

Regarding regulation, Youngkin’s plan says lawmakers have “increasingly diluted” the power of the State Corporation Commission. It calls for a return to biennial SCC rate reviews for the state’s largest electric utilities. It also calls for expanding the resources for the Attorney General’s Consumer Counsel Section, which represents the interests of ratepayers before the commission.

Democratic Del. Sally Hudson, a rate-reform advocate, tweeted that while she had reservations about parts of the plan, Youngkin was “calling on Virginia to reject the false choice between energy that’s affordable, reliable, & clean.”

Dominion Energy has backed much of the recent legislation that has restrained the commission's oversight. Craig Carper, a spokesperson for the company, said it looks forward to "reviewing the plan in more detail and working with the administration and other policymakers to continue our long record of providing our customers reliable, affordable and clean electricity as well as economic development.”

A spokesperson for Appalachian Power, Teresa Hall, said it likewise was assessing the plan and any impacts to the company's operations.

The plan also urges several steps to give customers more choice in where they source their electricity.

Youngkin said that's something he thinks should apply to both “moms and dads in their own home” who might want to install solar, to “all the way through to independent power producers.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made a campaign promise to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Wednesday's announcement is a change after she did not publicly support a bipartisan proposal to cut the tax in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger, Rep. Jamie Smith. He has pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem says her promise would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.”

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia has positioned itself to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West  — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over what he called sham referendums.

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage, while others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Moscow has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, Harris to attend Jackson's Supreme Court investiture

Biden, Harris to attend Jackson's Supreme Court investiture

The White House says President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will attend the ceremonial investiture for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The newest member of the high court is also its first Black female justice. The appearance of Biden and Harris at the invitation-only ceremony on Friday underscores the importance of Jackson’s confirmation to the Democratic president's legacy. Biden had pledged during his campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her. The Supreme Court’s new term begins Monday.

Senators push new oversight to combat federal prison crises

Senators push new oversight to combat federal prison crises

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday to overhaul oversight and bring greater transparency to the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons. That comes after reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny. The bill, called the Federal Prison Oversight Act, would require the Justice Department to create a prisons ombudsman to field complaints about prison conditions, and would compel the department’s inspector general to evaluate risks and abuses at all 122 federal prison facilities.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News