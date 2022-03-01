 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Youngkin signs first veto, aimed at policing oversight bill

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued his first veto, blocking a measure that would have allowed Arlington County's governing board to hire an independent policing auditor.

The Republican governor announced the move Tuesday.

“The best way to ensure that any bad actors within law enforcement are held accountable is to stand up for law enforcement, not tear them down or subject them to politically-motivated inquiries,” Youngkin said in a news release.

The measure would have allowed the northern Virginia county's board, rather than its county manager, to hire the independent policing auditor.

The measure's sponsor, Democratic Del. Patrick Hope, said in a statement that due to its charter, Arlington is the only locality whose governing Board needs express permission from the General Assembly to make any hire. The veto will not impact the manager's ability to fill the job, nor will it impact the disciplinary powers of the policing oversight body, he said.

People are also reading…

“In my 13 years of service, I don’t ever recall seeing a Governor vetoing a local Charter bill," he said in a statement. “To say that I’m disappointed the Governor would use his veto pen on a Charter bill to make a misguided political statement is an understatement.”

An Arlington County Board spokesman said he would have a statement later Tuesday.

The county voted in 2020 to create a civilian oversight board that will be able to request subpoenas of police and direct the auditor to launch investigations of individual officers, The Washington Post reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Domino's will tip you to pick up your pizza

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News