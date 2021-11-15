 Skip to main content
AP

Zephyr Teachout announces run for New York attorney general

NEW YORK (AP) — Law professor Zephyr Teachout, who lost the 2018 Democratic primary for New York state attorney general to Letitia James, announced Monday that she will seek the nomination again next year.

“My name is Zephyr Teachout, and I am running to be the next attorney general of the state of New York,” Teachout said at a campaign launch in Brooklyn where she was joined by supporters including Democratic Assembly members Ron Kim and Emily Gallagher.

Teachout said earlier that she would run for attorney general if James, the incumbent, announced a run for governor. James announced her campaign for governor last month, leaving the attorney general's seat open next year.

Teachout, 50, is an associate professor of law at Fordham University and a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws. She is the author of “Break ’Em Up: Recovering Our Freedom from Big Ag, Big Tech, and Big Money,” published last year.

She said her priorities as attorney general would include fighting corruption and corporate abuse and defending civil rights.

“I have been fighting against corruption for my entire career, and I will go after politicians who lie and who think they are above the law,” she said.

In addition to seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2018, Teachout ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2014, losing to Andrew Cuomo.

Teachout won the Democratic nomination for a Hudson Valley congressional seat in 2016 but lost to Republican John Faso in the general election.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Middle East's largest aquarium opens

