AP

Zurier wins Democratic primary for open state Senate seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Providence City Councilman Sam Zurier has won a five-way race in special Democratic primary to fill a vacant seat in the Rhode Island Senate.

Zurier received 1,282 votes Tuesday, 300 more than the second-place finisher Geena Pham, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections.

Zurier, an attorney, said he won about 30% of the vote, so has plenty of work to do before the Nov. 2 election against Republican candidate Alex Cannon.

They are vying for the seat vacated by Gayle Goldin, who resigned in August to take a post in the Biden administration as senior adviser in the Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor.

More than 4,000 voters cast ballots. The results are expected to be certified next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Israel extends detention of 'Iran hitman' in Cyprus

