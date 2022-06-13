 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Graffiti found on dozens of Yosemite National Park sites

  • 0
Yosemite Vandalized

In this photo released, Sunday June 12, 2022, by the National Park Service, a hiker walks down a graffiti covered trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

 Uncredited - hogp, National Park Service

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California's Yosemite National Park, officials said.

Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service.

Vandals used white and blue spray paint to draw on boulders and other sites along the Yosemite Falls Trail, park officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 20, park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism along the trail. When they assessed the damage the next day, they found more than two dozen places where graffiti had been spray-painted, officials said.

Photos posted on social media show rocks tagged with the word “Fresno” and other illegible writings.

The smallest graffiti measured 1 foot by 1 foot (30 centimeters by 30 centimeters), but most were 3 feet by 3 feet (1 meter by 1 meter), and a few were larger than 8 feet by 8 feet (2.5 meters by 2.5 meters), officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine forces pushed back from Severodonetsk center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News