Graham's earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches

Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing for federal funding to help construct a new interstate in South Carolina, connecting I-95 to Myrtle Beach. He told The Associated Press he's formally requesting $12 million to revive a project that has been delayed for decades.

“I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole," Graham said in a statement provided to AP, describing a beach resort area at the heart of the state's multi billion-dollar tourism industry.

“The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination,” he added.

Graham's earmark would fund right-of-way acquisition for the project, which was on a list of requests submitted to the Republican this month by the Horry County Council. Congress first required a study for Interstate 73 four decades ago, but the project has been mired in disputes over who would foot the bill.

Costs for the right-of-way acquisition have been estimated at $15 million, requiring a 20% non-federal match, so local and state officials will be responsible for the remaining $3 million, Graham said.