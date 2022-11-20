 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • Beyoncé tied a Grammy nomination record previously held by Jay-Z. More on that as well as other Grammy nomination news.
  • Roberta Flack can no longer sing due to Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
  • Jay Leno suffered burns in a gasoline fire.
  • And the last original surviving star from “Hogan’s Heroes” has died.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: Cooking hacks for Thanksgiving day, and more videos to improve your life

Here are some cooking hacks to make Thanksgiving day easier, four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals, and more videos to improve your life.

Cooking hacks for a Thanksgiving made easy
Food and Cooking

Cooking hacks for a Thanksgiving made easy

Don’t sweat not having all the right tools - the kitchen is a great place to improvise. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals
Food and Cooking

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times of the year to get amazing deals on clothing, electronics, homeware and more. Here are four e…

Mindfulness meditation: How to reduce anxiety and stress
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Mindfulness meditation: How to reduce anxiety and stress

Mindfulness meditation has a long list of benefits that can reduce anxiety and stress. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Buckle up! The best and worst times to be on the road during Thanksgiving week
Travel

Buckle up! The best and worst times to be on the road during Thanksgiving week

Timing is everything! The saying has never been more true than in Thanksgiving week. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Healthy side dishes for Thanksgiving
Food and Cooking

Healthy side dishes for Thanksgiving

The turkey likes to think it is the main attraction of a Thanksgiving meal, but let’s be honest the sides are the true stars of the show. Here…

Tiny chores that can improve your life
Home and Garden

Tiny chores that can improve your life

These five small projects will go a long way in fulfilling a sense of accomplishment, while also showing your living space some much-needed love.

You don't need an oven for these Thanksgiving dishes
Food and Cooking

You don't need an oven for these Thanksgiving dishes

The best way to manage your limited oven space on Thanksgiving is making some delicious dishes that don’t require it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes …

Four foods you should be buying in bulk to save money
Food and Cooking

Four foods you should be buying in bulk to save money

As food prices increase everyone is looking for ways to save money on their groceries.

Cracking your knuckles: Is it harmful?
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Cracking your knuckles: Is it harmful?

If you’ve ever cracked your knuckles and thought you shouldn’t have done that, you’re not alone. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

How to clean and sanitize your kitchen cutting board
Food and Cooking

How to clean and sanitize your kitchen cutting board

The cutting board is one of those accessories that are a must in every kitchen. 

Three things only bad Thanksgiving guests do
Food and Cooking

Three things only bad Thanksgiving guests do

Here are some things you should try to avoid doing if you get invited to a Thanksgiving gathering.

Survive holiday stress without making a mess of relationships
Lifestyles

Survive holiday stress without making a mess of relationships

The holidays can get pretty crazy, but it doesn't have to hurt my relationship. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

What kind of potatoes should you use in mashed potatoes?
Food and Cooking

What kind of potatoes should you use in mashed potatoes?

Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us which potatoes you should choose to make the mashed potatoes of your dreams.

Renting vs buying: A waste of money?
Food and Cooking

Renting vs buying: A waste of money?

More and more young people are renting for longer, and buying later in their lives. But is renting just a waste of money vs. home ownership?

