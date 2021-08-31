Grand jury clears Texas officer who fatally shot Black man

La Marque police had released Santos’ body camera footage a few weeks after the shooting. It did not show Feast holding a gun, though Santos could be heard after the shooting saying over police radio that Feast had dropped one on the ground.

The body camera footage was sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety and during a news conference on Tuesday, the enhanced and slowed down video was presented “so that everyone can see what we saw during our investigation,” said Galveston County Sheriff’s Lt. Mel Villarreal.

Roady said after Feast was confronted by the officer, he pulled a gun from his waistband.

The video showed Feast had a handgun and “as he’s running, he’s pointing it back at Officer Santos,” Villarreal said. He said the video showed Feast dropping the gun before he collapsed at a nearby house.

Authorities said a second gun was found on Feast’s body when he was being treated in an ambulance.

Feast’s shooting prompted protests in La Marque, which is located about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Houston.