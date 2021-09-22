Grand jury formally charges Florida man in family slaying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury has formally charged a Florida man in a 22-count indictment that includes four first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of a family authorities say he attacked at random.

Court documents show the indictment was filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court against Bryan Riley. Other charges included attempted murder — one 11-year-old girl survived the Sept. 5 rampage and Riley got into a gunfight with police — kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.

Riley, a 33-year-old former Marine, could ultimately face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the murders. Prosecutors have not announced a decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

Riley is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd previously said Riley falsely believed the family was involved in child sex trafficking and that he had been told by God to rescue a purported child victim named “Amber.” There was no child by that name at the home.