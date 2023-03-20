On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A New York grand jury is hearing from final witnesses in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerate security preparations in advance of a possible indictment.

» Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are attacking a special grand jury and prosecutors who investigated him in Georgia.

» President Joe Biden has issued the first veto of his presidency in an early sign of shifting White House relations with the new Congress since Republicans took control in January.

» Fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso has used a White House visit to encourage people to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and co-workers to ask how they're doing and listen.

» Police says one student was fatally shot and another injured when a third student opened fire outside a Dallas-area high school.

» Parliament has adopted a divisive pension bill raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, after lawmakers in the lower chamber rejected two no-confidence votes against the government.

» A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature with a veto-proof majority.

» Montreal’s mayor is vowing to better regulate Airbnb in her city as the search continues for six people missing through a building that included Airbnb units in a historic city section where they are banned.

» Humanity still has a chance, close to the last one, to prevent the worst of climate change’s future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said Monday.

» A host of comedic and entertainment royalty have gathered at Washington’s Kennedy Center as Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

» A Florida jury has convicted three men of first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, it will soon be time to render unto Caesar to visit Rome's pantheon, a Hong Kong ritual whacks away troubles, and a Zoroastrian holiday cause some to hit the streets as others hit their pocket books.