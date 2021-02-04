Grand jury indicts suspect in killing of actor Eddie Hassell

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell during a carjacking in suburban Dallas.

Hassell, who was born in Corsicana, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right." Hassell was living in Waco but had been staying with a woman at an apartment in Grand Prairie, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.