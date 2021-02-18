Grand jury rejects charges against officer in teen's death

ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury has decided not to file charges against a police officer who fatally shot a teenager following a chase last summer in a suburb near Atlanta.

A grand jury heard evidence Thursday in the death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt. The grand jury's decision clears the officer who killed the teen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Truitt was shot twice in the back last July 13 after exiting a stolen car following a chase near Austell, in Cobb County, about 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of downtown Atlanta. He was one of three teens inside the vehicle that was spotted by police about 11:20 p.m. that night. He later died at a hospital.

“There is no justice in Cobb County,” attorney Gerald Griggs, an attorney for Truitt's family, told the newspaper. “A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat, and he was shot in the back and killed.”