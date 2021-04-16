Grand jury to consider charges in death of Texas protester

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury will consider whether to bring charges against a man who drove into a crowd demonstrating in Austin against police violence last July and shot and killed an armed protester, prosecutors said Friday.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced the move in a statement without identifying the man who shot Garrett Foster, 28. The man's attorneys have identified him as Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, a Fort Hood soldier, whom they say was working for a ride-share company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

“Coming to a decision in these kinds of cases can be particularly challenging, and we are grateful to the grand jury for their service and commitment to considering all evidence and law,” Garza said.

Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities. In the immediate aftermath, then-Police Chief Brian Manley said officers heard “two separate volleys of gunfire” and made their way to the crowd, where they found Foster with multiple gunshot wounds.