'Grandmother of Juneteenth' celebrates federal holiday, says there's more work to do. Here's how you can help

As a little girl, Lee was the victim of a traumatic event, her first undeniable experience with racism.

One week after nine-year-old Lee moved with her family to an all-White neighborhood, a mob surrounded their home and threatened their lives.

"My dad came with a gun and the police told him if he busted a cap, they would let the mob have us," she recalls.

Lee's parents sent her to friends several blocks away "under the cover of darkness," she tells CNN.

"They burned furniture. They set the house on fire. It was terrible. It really was."

Lee says outside newspapers in Texas reported the crime — but local papers from the community where the violence took place ignored it.

The date of the attack was Juneteenth.

Lee says her parents never spoke of the incident again.

"They buckled down, they worked hard. They bought another home, but we never discussed it," she explains.

"I just know if we had had an opportunity to stay a while they would have found out ... we were just like them."

"We wanted the same thing they wanted. A place to live," she recalls.