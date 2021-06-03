Granholm joins Manchin in West Virginia to tout clean energy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined a key member of the U.S. Senate in West Virginia on Thursday to promote the role that the once-booming coal-producing state will play in the development of clean energy.

Sen. Joe Manchin and Granholm were joined at a news conference in Morgantown with partners in a collaboration to build a ship, in part using steel manufactured in landlocked West Virginia, to transport parts for U.S. offshore wind development projects.

“This is sort of a window into the opportunity for West Virginia to be a leader in the energy of the future, in addition to having led the energy that got us here and that still powers us,” Granholm said.

Offshore wind development is still in its infancy in the U.S., far behind progress made in Europe. A small wind farm operates near Block Island in waters controlled by the state of Rhode Island, and another small wind farm operates off the coast of Virginia.

The so-called Jones Act prohibits foreign-flagged ships from hauling cargo between U.S. ports. Therefore Dominion Energy will own the 470-foot (143-meter) ship, named Charybdis, that will be built with the help of Steel of West Virginia. The Danish company Orsted and energy provider Eversource will charter the ship, which is expected to be built by the end of 2023.