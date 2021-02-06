 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time
View Comments
AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Life-threatening wind chills' impacts millions this weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News