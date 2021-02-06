Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time
-
- Updated
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
- Updated
Scores of Roman Catholic dioceses had over $10 billion available when they got at least $1.5 billion in coronavirus small business aid, an AP investigation has found.
- Updated
After November's election she spent days on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube becoming indoctrinated into the world of QAnon. Then came Joe Biden's inauguration.
- Updated
The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans.
- Updated
A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
- Updated
The Senate can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Majority Leader Schumer said. Get caught up on the latest from the 15th day of the Biden presidency.
- Updated
FBI says 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving arrest warrant in Florida; suspect is also dead.
- Updated
“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.
When a South Carolina drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic got backed up, the town mayor decided to call in a professional for help: a Chick-fil-A manager.
- Updated
A group of 10 Republican senators on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to throw his support behind their own Covid-19 relief package framework.
Related to this topic
- The state of democracy around the world, and more trends in this week's data
- A candy company will pay you $30 an hour to taste test sweets, and more of this week's weirdest news
- Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
- Profiles in perseverance: Honoring courageous Black Americans you may not know
- 'Life-threatening wind chills' impacts millions this weekend