Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project

Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to Republican President George W. Bush, said Tuesday that politicians generally support economic development “however they can get it.”

“And as for Republicans, at least most of us, we support markets,” he said. “And if the market bears the production of electric vehicles then I don’t think anyone will see this as an affront to their culture or energy heritage. There’s still a role for coal and other fossil fuels in this world ... and this plant won’t change that. I've always viewed conservatives as being for ‘all of the above’ energy strategies and this certainly fits that slogan.”

Beshear, who led the push that landed the state's single largest economic development project ever with the Glendale battery production project, said the private sector is leading the conversion toward green jobs.

“And so everybody else is going to have to get on board,” Beshear told The Associated Press in an interview Monday. "But let me say, there’s a big difference between theoretical arguments that go on in Washington, D.C., and the prospect of thousands of jobs here at home.”