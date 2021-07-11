Grief counselors in short supply with gun violence rising

“The goal is to help people to survive, and we’re very good at that part. We get people through that most acute time,” Kaufman said. “We are not as good at helping people get back to a full and complete life. That part is a lot harder in a lot of ways.”

She said the hospital is working on a program to provide patients with a peer mentor to help them connect to programs that offer help including counseling, applying for victims’ assistance or finding education and a new career if their injuries prevent them from returning to their jobs.

“We send people back to situations that were not safe to begin with. And they are traumatized and hurt and probably at a higher risk than they were in the first place,” she said.

Latrice Felix's son, Alan Womack, Jr., chose to live in an upscale suburb of Philadelphia, spending most of his time at the gym or with family, in part to avoid the drama and violence he saw in the city.

But Womack, 28, was killed on Feb. 28, 2020, during a fight outside of his gym. Felix signed up for counseling at AVP shortly after her son's death, but was on the waitlist for about six months before someone had an opening.