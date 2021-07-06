Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday, after previously wandering into the area where the person was camping, the Powell County sheriff said.

The attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Helena, said Greg Lemon, a spokesperson with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

“There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event,” Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. “The bear basically came back into the campsite. It wandered into a campsite a couple different times.”

A team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled to track down the bear, officials said.

An initial report said the victim had been riding a bicycle at the time of the attack. That is not the case, Roselles said.

Lemon said his understanding is that the victim was part of a group on a bike trip.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released and further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation.

“Our first concern is the community's well-being. The next step is to find the bear," Lemon said.