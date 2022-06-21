Gross withdrawal scrambles Alaska US House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska elections official said Tuesday that the fifth-place finisher in the special primary for Alaska's U.S. House seat will not advance to an August special election following the withdrawal of independent Al Gross, who was in third place.

Gail Fenumiai, director of the Division of Elections, said that's because the withdrawal happened less than 64 days before the scheduled Aug. 16 special election. In a letter to an attorney for Republican Nick Begich's campaign, Fenumiai pointed to a provision of law laying out the timeline.

Fenumiai said Gross withdrew from the race Tuesday and that his name would be removed from the special election ballot.

Fenumiai urged anyone who disagrees with the decisions to “file suit immediately,” citing the timeline to print ballots for the special election.

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, was in third place in the June 11 special primary, behind former Gov. Sarah Palin and Begich, both Republicans, and ahead of Democrat Mary Peltola, a former state lawmaker.

Gross was positioned to advance to the August special election as one of the top four vote-getters. But on Monday evening, he suddenly announced plans to end his campaign.

"Trust that I am making the right decision," Gross said in a statement to supporters Tuesday.

The candidate currently in fifth place is Republican Tara Sweeney. Her campaign on social media said Sweeney “is currently visiting an area of the state inaccessible by phone or email. When she returns, we’ll make a campaign update. Thank you for your patience and support!”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0