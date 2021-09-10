Ground zero: A selfie stop for some. A cemetery for others.

Of his work, Hansen says, "It's important to me."

"This is a sign that we all came together back in 2001. This is my giveback of patriotism and this (event) cannot be forgotten," he said. "I believe this place brings people to see that there is evil in the world, but it can be overcome."

***

While patrolling his beat around the World Trade Center, NYPD officer Mike Dougherty keeps an attentive eye on the memorial, often cleaning grime from the parapets and answering questions for tourists.

"If we see something on the panel we'll make sure to wipe it off, and I see their names and I'll touch them. I'm here looking over them, basically. Try to relay that to people that don't understand what this is all about," he said.

"I get that, a lot of questions sometimes, you know: 'What is this area?' And I don't take offense to it. I like explaining to them where the buildings stood. What this is all about. Just to keep the memory of everyone in your life when you tell somebody who doesn't have that connection."

The 25-year NYPD veteran started as an apprentice electrician working inside the World Trade Center before becoming a police officer. He was on patrol in Brooklyn when the planes hit the towers.