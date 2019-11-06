Grounded Boeing jet hits another pothole in path to return

DALLAS (AP) — Regulators are asking Boeing to revise documentation of its proposed fixes to software on the 737 Max jet, and the company said Wednesday that it is too early to know whether the request will further delay the return of the grounded plane.

Boeing says it is in the final stages of making fixes to the Max, which has been grounded eight months after two crashes that killed 346 people.

The CEO of American Airlines, a major Boeing customer, said he is growing more confident that the Max will soon be approved to fly again.

Regulators began reviewing Boeing's technical documentation within the last week, and the audit has not been completed. The review involves specifications for software to use a second flight-control computer, not just one, on all flights.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the MCAS documentation was presented in a format used in the past, but regulators want it in a different form, and the company is doing that. He said the company is continuing to work with FAA and other regulators while the audit is being conducted.

"It's too early to speculate on how this might affect the schedule" for returning the Max to service, Johndroe said.

