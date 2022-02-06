 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Grounded tugboat, barge removed from South Florida beach

  • 0

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A tugboat and barge that ran aground a South Florida beach have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The tugboat was towed to Port Everglades for inspection and repairs on Saturday, and the cause of the grounding was still under investigation, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

There was no pollution from the vessels' fuel.

The vessels ran aground Thursday night at Deerfield Beach, just south of the Boca Raton Inlet. Four people were aboard the vessels, and no injuries were reported.

A section of the beach that had been closed was back open on Sunday.

“The Barge and Tug have been removed, and all of the Beach is officially back open!" the City of Deerfield Beach tweeted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Full interview with former Rep. Steve King

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News