SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story Nov. 6 about misinformation on Facebook, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a false story about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar had an estimated 770,000 views. It had an estimated 77,000 views.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Group says misinformation on the rise on Facebook

An advocacy group tracking misinformation says it has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential elections

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An advocacy group tracking misinformation says it has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

The group, Avaaz, said Wednesday that misinformation is still being spread on Facebook despite measures the company has put in place since the 2016 elections.

The researchers tracked the 100 most widely shared false news stories between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 this year. The stories they tracked had all been fact-checked and debunked by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners, which include The Associated Press.