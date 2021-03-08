Group sues N Carolina over end to Confederate license plate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has filed a lawsuit against the state over its decision to stop issuing license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag.

Kevin Stone, state commander for the group, said the state Division of Motor Vehicles never discussed the move with him or the group’s attorneys, despite numerous inquiries about why no new Sons of Confederate Veterans plates had been sent out for months, WRAL reported Monday.

Stone alleges that North Carolina “acted in bad faith” and has always been hostile to group members. He also said the Confederate flag is the organization’s symbol, and the group shouldn’t have to abandon it on its license plates.

Confederate symbols have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as critics argue they symbolize racism, slavery and division.