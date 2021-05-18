Groups ask judge to block Indiana 'abortion reversal' law

The lawsuit maintains the requirement wrongly singles out doctors providing abortion drugs and their patients.

“No other healthcare providers are required to inform their patients about experimental medical interventions, the safety and efficacy of which are wholly unsupported by reliable scientific evidence, and no other patients are required to receive such information as a condition of treatment,” the lawsuit said.

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while such laws in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee have been blocked by legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The Indiana lawsuit also challenges a new state law banning doctors from providing abortion services by virtual visits with patients.

Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office would seek to have the law take effect.

“Protecting the God-given right to life, especially for the unborn who can’t protect themselves, is my highest priority,” Rokita said in a statement.