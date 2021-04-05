Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

The Census Bureau says it is still formulating the details, but bureau officials have previously described trying to find “the sweet spot” between data confidentiality and data accuracy. The bureau is continuing to improve the method “to ensure that the published data for the 2020 Census meet legislative, programmatic, and data user needs," the statistical agency said in a recent newsletter.

Final decisions on the method will be made in June, and the Census Bureau plans to release one more set of test data before then.

Previously, the Census Bureau protected privacy by swapping data on the characteristics of households with other households in areas with very small populations, such as neighborhoods, where it would be easy to identify people based on gender, age, race or ethnic background.

The civil rights groups looked at the impact differential privacy would have on drawing congressional and legislative districts, as well as the ability to enforce the Voting Rights Act which protects the power of minority voters.

They found that the “noise” created jumps in population disparities among congressional districts in 30 of the 43 states that have more than one congressional district. In one district in Virginia, the deliberate errors shifted between 18,000 to 19,000 people into another district, the report said.