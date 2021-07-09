Guantanamo prosecutor retires as 9/11 trial remains elusive

Martins did not respond Friday to messages and the Office of Military Commissions declined comment, issuing only a statement that said a judge would decide whether upcoming pretrial hearings would need to be rescheduled. His retirement was first reported by The New York Times.

Michael O’Sullivan, a deputy chief prosecutor, will assume the position of acting chief, according to the email.

Taking up his duties as chief prosecutor in 2011, Martins predicted that the revamped commissions for the five men charged in the Sept. 11 attacks would be more transparent and fair to defendants than a previous effort. That also applied to other terrorism defendants at the base, including a Saudi prisoner charged in the October 2000 attack on the USS Cole.

Obama sought to close the Guantanamo detention center but was blocked by Congress, which passed legislation barring the transfer of prisoners to the U.S. for any reason — including prosecution or imprisonment.

After backing off a plan to try 9/11 defendants in federal court in New York, the Obama administration worked with Congress on an overhaul of the tribunals. Changes included restrictions on the use of evidence gained through coercion or torture and improved viewing access for the media and select observers.