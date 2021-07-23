Guardians chosen as new name for Cleveland's baseball team

The name change has sparked lively debate among the city’s passionate sports fans. Other names, including the Spiders, which is what the team was called before 1900, were pushed by supporters on social media platforms.

Dolan knows there's a portion of Cleveland's fan base that may never accept the change.

“I’m 63 years old, and they’ve been the Indians since I was aware of them, probably since I was 4 or 5 years old, so it will take a long time,” he said. "But we’re not asking anybody to give up their memories or the history of the franchise that will always be there. And for people my age and older, most our life is going to be living as an Indian and not as a Guardian.”

Manager Terry Francona's ties to the ballclub run deep. His father, Tito, played for the Indians in the 1960s.

As a stirring video narrated by Oscar-winning actor — and die-hard Indians fan — Tom Hanks was shown to kick off the news conference, Francona moved his seat closer to get a better view.

Francona, who is in his ninth season as Cleveland's on-field leader, planned to show the video to his players before Friday's game. Francona has gotten some negative backlash about the change, but feels the team is doing it for the right reasons.