On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

» South Florida has begun draining streets and otherwise cleaning up after an unprecedented storm that dumped upward of 2 feet of rain in a matter of hours.

» The entire Russian Pacific Fleet has been put on high alert for snap drills that will involve practice missile launches.

» China's foreign minister says the country won’t sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine. Qin Gang was responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia.

» In sports, the Hurricanes earn another banner, a Devil nets his first goal with help from his brother, the Rays stay perfect and the Commanders could be off the market.

» A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents.

» Former President Donald Trump spent hours at the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices, with his lawyer signaling he was answering questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

» Schools in an Indiana city are closed for a second day while crews pour water and dig for hot spots at a major industrial fire fueled by tons of scrap plastics.

» A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and including Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for $6 billion.

» U.S. wholesale prices fell in March, a sign that inflationary pressures in the economy are easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve began aggressively raising interest rates.

» Police in Florida say former Nickelodeon actor Jared “Drake” Bell is safe after being declared “missing and endangered.”

» Authorities say the suspect who made threats against California's Capitol on Thursday shot a gun from his vehicle while driving through two Sacramento suburbs the night before.

» Country artist HARDY leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson.

» British fashion designer Mary Quant has died at the age of 93. Quant’s family said the icon whose styles epitomized the Swinging '60s died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

» Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season.